Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,400 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 826,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 293,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $974.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $5,115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 158.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

