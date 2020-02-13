Mallcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $75.00 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mallcoin has a market cap of $648,758.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.03479201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00149132 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

