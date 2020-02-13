Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

