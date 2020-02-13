Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 14,418 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

