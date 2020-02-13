Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $123.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

