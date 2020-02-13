Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $1,891,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $1,845,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,832,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00.

CRM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.64. 3,129,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,474. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $192.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 574,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,515,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,663,000 after buying an additional 435,127 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

