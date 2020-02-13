Marcus (MCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MCS stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

