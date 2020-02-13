Marcus & Millichap (MMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $69,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

