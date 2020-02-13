Marka Hansen Sells 2,500 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marka Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $312,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.24. 1,168,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a P/E/G ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

