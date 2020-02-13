Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after buying an additional 186,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.42. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

