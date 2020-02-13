Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $948.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $948.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $878.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.57.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,240,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,936 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average of $263.66. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $179.84 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

