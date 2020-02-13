Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $948.97 Million

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $948.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $878.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.57.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,240,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,936 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average of $263.66. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $179.84 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply