Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Insider Sells $1,186,616.80 in Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,665. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

