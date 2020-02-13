Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $648,869.00 and approximately $135,887.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.02619579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116245 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

