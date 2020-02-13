Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lessened by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.84. 3,000,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.96. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $337.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

