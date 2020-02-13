Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $161,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.84. 3,000,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $337.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

