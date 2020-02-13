Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,943. The firm has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $335.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.