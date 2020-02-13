Matchpool (GUP) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Matchpool has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin and Liqui. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $226,493.00 and approximately $1,583.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.80 or 0.03475610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.