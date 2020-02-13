Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.15-3.30 EPS.

MTRN traded down $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $55.04. 150,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. Materion has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Get Materion alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.