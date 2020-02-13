Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.15-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.28.

MTRN stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 0.85. Materion has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

