Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. Materion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. TheStreet cut Materion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 2,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.85. Materion has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

