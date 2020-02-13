Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Mattel worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

MAT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Mattel Inc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mattel in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

