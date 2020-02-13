Mattel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 14,449 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,576% compared to the typical daily volume of 862 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mattel by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,755. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.65. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

