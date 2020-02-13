Matthew J. Desch Sells 93,750 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 699,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 638.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 126,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

