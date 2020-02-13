MB8 Coin Price Tops $0.0152 (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. MB8 Coin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $16,702.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045474 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,245,853 coins. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

