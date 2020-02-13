M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SAA opened at GBX 89 ($1.17) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. M&C Saatchi has a 12-month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95.

In related news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair acquired 415,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

