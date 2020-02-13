Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) EVP Daniel Henry Sells 3,035 Shares

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.94. 1,342,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,998. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

