Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,643. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

