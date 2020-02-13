McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

McKesson stock opened at $168.02 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

