Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

MDF stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.46. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Get Mediagrif Interactive Technologies alerts:

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.