MedicCoin Market Cap Hits $46,873.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $46,873.00 and approximately $2,402.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000261 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

