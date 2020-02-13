MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0061 on Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $576,087.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.03505000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

