MEDNAX (MD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

