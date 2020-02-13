MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $831,763.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.03479201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00149132 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

