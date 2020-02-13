Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0019

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market cap of $74,560.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00784283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000340 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,480,225 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

