Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.32% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $157,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,483,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 377,757 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 862,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

