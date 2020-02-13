Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,830 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Mellanox Technologies worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,083,000 after purchasing an additional 72,994 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,914,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,784,000 after buying an additional 658,472 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,886,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 314,681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,486,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,220. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

