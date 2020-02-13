Melon (MLN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.45 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $65,223.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for $5.96 or 0.00058405 BTC on major exchanges including Kraken, Bitsane, Liqui and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Bitsane and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

