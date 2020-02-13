Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 256.36 ($3.37).

Shares of LON:MRO traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 239 ($3.14). The company had a trading volume of 6,923,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.77. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 156.35 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 255.24 ($3.36).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

