MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $436,560.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.03505000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,375,280 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

