Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. ValuEngine lowered Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

Shares of AMTB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,202. The company has a market capitalization of $832.58 million and a PE ratio of 16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mercantil Bank has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.03%. Analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

