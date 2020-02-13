Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,175.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,492,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

