Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $122,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,492,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

