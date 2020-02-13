Merculet (MVP) One Day Volume Hits $80,969.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Merculet has a market cap of $669,103.00 and approximately $80,969.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.03483653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00253140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00148533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,044,298,771 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, CoinMex, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

