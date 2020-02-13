Mercury Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,517.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $337,497.00 and approximately $9,517.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.03480000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

