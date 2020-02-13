MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,857 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,717,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

JNJ opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

