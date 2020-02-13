Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Robert V. Dwyer Sells 1,367 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $353,670.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MLAB traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $259.75. 39,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,705. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.92 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.57. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $271.11.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

