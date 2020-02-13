Metadium (META) 24-Hour Volume Hits $242,809.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Metadium has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $242,809.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bytex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bytex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

