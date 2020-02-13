Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lessened by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 3,762,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,931. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

