Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on B4B3. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.22).

Get Metro alerts:

ETR:B4B3 opened at €12.50 ($14.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 million and a P/E ratio of -36.02. Metro has a 52 week low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 52 week high of €14.85 ($17.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.05 and its 200-day moving average is €13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.