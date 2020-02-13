MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect MFA FINL INC/SH to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $7.76 on Thursday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

